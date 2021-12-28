Daniel L. Canard, Jr.

Daniel Luther Canard, Jr., 83 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Dec. 25, 2021 at Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center.
He was born on March 4, 1938 in Warrenton a son of the late Daniel L. Canard, Sr. and Clara Geneva Edwards Canard.
Danny retired after many years of service at the Safeway in Warrenton.
He is survived by his siblings, Norma Isaacs, Emily Peterson, Charles Canard and Carol Rankin and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
