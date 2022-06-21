Dallas Robert Wolfe

of The Plains, Virginia passed away on June 17, 2022. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to Harvey Dallas Wolfe and Vera Edith Wolfe. He served his Lord, his country, and his family.
Dallas served in the U.S. Army as well as the Federal Service for 30 plus years. Throughout his career, he served in distinction in a number of increasingly important positions abroad and at headquarters. He received the Intelligence Star for courageous action as well as multiple citations for his exceptional work. He was a renaissance man. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the guitar and piano. He also enjoyed creating unique art pieces, and made purses for his wife. He was a carpenter who did many house projects. He did several marathons, half-marathons, and triathlons. He volunteered his time at Grace Church. He was a loving and loyal husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Lou Wolfe of 56 years, by his children, Tara Wolfe of Manassas Virginia, Sally Wolfe-Peralis (Joe) of Chantilly, Virginia, his sister Vera Wolfe of Carrboro, North Carolina, and his grandchildren, Chloe, Joseph, and Natalie.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. for a memorial at Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains, Virginia followed by a reception in the parish hall. Graveside committal will be at Little Georgetown Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains, Virginia and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.