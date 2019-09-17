Dallas Ray Wicker
November 5, 1938-July 26, 2019
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Dallas Wicker, died peacefully at his home in Warrenton, VA. after a long illness with cancer. He was born in West Frankfort, Williamson County, Illinois on November 5, 1938. He lived in several states as his parents moved about in Mining Communities in Illinois, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. He Graduated Johnston City, IL. High School and immediately Joined the U. S. Navy. He served on board the USS Saratoga out of Florida and in Washington, DC at the U. S. Naval Security Station. After being honorably discharged he served with the CIA for over 16 years. He worked for
National Bank of Washington, Sears, Cooper and Trent Printing, and started his own Landscaping business,
L S Design. Unfortunately, his health problems caused him to give this up.
Dallas attended Benjamin Franklin University, and American University in Washington, DC.
And in Virginia, Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria.
He was an active member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Falls Church, VA where he served as
Lay Leader and Worship Chair for over 10 years. He enjoyed serving in many areas of the church such as the United Methodist Men. He volunteered with Scout Groups and was awarded The God and Service Recognition Award by The United Methodist Church and The Boy Scouts of America. As a Scout Leader he was awarded The Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to Youth by the National Capital Area Council.
After moving to Warrenton, VA Dallas enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Warrenton United Methodist Church for third through fifth grades. He also helped sponsor a “Dancing for Diabetes” social group within the church. He loved best serving the People of The United Methodist Church.
Dallas married his best friend, Shirley Bias in August of 1958.
He is survived by Shirley, his two children, Denise Moravitz (Brian), Damond Wicker (Darline) and his favorite two Grandchildren, Nathan Moravitz and Claire Moravitz. Other surviving relatives include his brother, Darell Wicker (Pat) of Bedford, NH, their daughter Serena Wicker, two other Nieces: Carol Ann McFarland of Benton, IL, Sandra Collins of Basehor, KS and one Nephew, Steve Kopetz of Camden Point, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Leona Wicker of Benton, IL, his sister, Dorine Kopetz and husband Jack, his brother, Don Wicker and wife Wilma.
A graveside service was held at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA on Thursday August 8, with a reception afterwards at Friendship United Methodist Church, Falls Church, VA.
Contributions may be made in memory of Dallas to one of the following:
Friendship UMC, 3527 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042;
Warrenton UMC, 341 Church Street, Warrenton, VA 20186
Fauquier Health Home Care Services, 5 Rock Pointe Lane, Warrenton, VA, 20186; or
Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 360 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.