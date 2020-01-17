Dale Krumviede, age 84 of Vienna, Virginia, passed away on January 15, 2020 at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, Virginia. He was the loving husband of the late Joann Gillie Krumviede. Dale was born on July 25th, 1935 to Ella and Milo Krumviede in Crookston, MN. On October 9, 1956, he married Joann Gillie in Kassel, Germany. They were married for 58 years until her death in August 2015.
Dale is predeceased by his son Paul Krumviede and his wife, Joann May Gillie Krumviede.
Dale is survived by and left to cherish his memory a daughter Jane Cox (Homer), sisters-in-law Janet Eickhoff, Beverly Gillie, brothers-in-law Robert Gillie, Bruce Gillie, several nieces and nephews, beloved cat Feufi and dear friends throughout the world.
After serving in the Army and completing his Master’s Degree at the University of Minnesota, he began a long and distinguished career as an officer in the Central Intelligence Agency, with tours in Berlin, Saigon, Vienna and Zurich, as well as special assignments throughout the world during the Cold War.
He had a deep love of animals and baroque music, but above all, he cherished good food and wine, sharing tales with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, Dr. William Simpson and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and guidance.
Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA, 540-347-3431, online condolences by moserfuneralhome.com
