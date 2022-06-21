Daemien Jay Jones was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on July 16, 1976 to Rev. Jesse Jones Jr and Beverly Jones. He was the OLDEST of 3 children of which he made very well known. On June, 15, 2022, Daemien answered God's call to come home.
Daemien attended Evangel Christian School in Dale City, VA from 1st grade until he graduated in June 1994. He then attended Liberty University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing in December of 1999. He was so proud of his Alma Mater, if he ever saw someone wearing Liberty paraphernalia, he would stop and talk to them making sure they knew he is a FLAME. He also attended classes at Washington Bible College and Lancaster Bible College.
Daemien began working as a Buyer in the purchasing department of Prince William County Schools in May of 1999. He worked very hard, diligently and successfully. He worked his way up the ranks to Purchasing Administrative Coordinator. DJ was a Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB), and was a member of the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) and Virginia Association of Governmental Purchasing (VAGP). He also served as a Fauquier County Election Officer for many years.
Daemien accepted Christ at the early age of 6 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Triangle, VA. He wanted answers to prayer and knew God heard the prayers of the righteous. He began to pray for salvation and was soon baptized in 1982. He began to attend Oak Shade Baptist Church (OSBC) in 1983 and joined in 1999. Daemien was truly a devoted and valuable servant at OSBC. He served as a Trustee and was ordained as a Deacon in October 2010. He was also in the Men’s Chorus, the Mass Choir, and the Audio Visual team. He was the current Adult Sunday School teacher and served many years teaching not only adults, but he was the Lead Youth Advisor and taught the youth membership classes for those that had decided to join the church and or were asking to be baptized. He also was the Pastor's right hand man. Anything that needed to be done, Daemien did it. Always on the go, from the pool to the pulpit, he was constantly being asked to help and rarely said no. He organized the Mother’s Day Lunches and always made sure the Father’s Day programs went off without a hitch. Every year he participated in the OSBC Christmas play, no matter what was asked, from the lead soloist to Joseph he was always the star. He would mop the floor, change light bulbs, fixed sound systems and computers, anything that was asked. The community knew how valuable his knowledge was and many churches asked for his guidance and help on many things. Daemien was currently serving as the President of the Fauquier County Deacons Conference.
Daemien was also very active with the Fauquier County Special Olympics and enjoyed helping each year with the Track and Field event. Many friendships were made and cherished. (G0 ORANGE!)
Daemien married the love of his life, his wifey, his Nettie, his Candy Rain on February 14, 2004. He also became a dad of two young beautiful girls. In 2022, he became a very proud, strawberry picking, grandfather to his “nugget”.
Daemien was very strong and courageous. He was also well loved no matter where he went. He let his light so shine, I don’t even think he knew how many lives he touched. He was dearly loved by his work family, his wife’s work family, his schoolmates, his wife’s schoolmates, the election officers and so many churches, but most of all his family.
Those left to rejoice for being a part of his life and forever will cherish him are his wife Danette Jones (Sumerduck, VA), daughters Rebekah (Sumerduck, VA) and Emileigh (Sumerduck, VA) and his little “nugget”, Calliope; his parents, Rev Jesse Jones Jr and Beverly Jones(Dumfries, VA); his sisters Danyl Jones (Sterling, VA) and Dasha(Marcus) Eddy(Woodbridge, VA); and his grandmother, Maggie Jones(Bracey, VA); as well as a host of many family members, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members, coworkers, andfriends. .
Daemien’s family’s greatest joy was the love, laughter, teaching and life lessons we received from him as a husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was affectionately known as “DJ”, “D”, and from his wife, “baby”. He was loved by so many and will greatly be missed.
Daemiens life verse is Joshua 1:9. “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.