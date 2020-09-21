Cynthia Leigh Hoovler Hair, 65 died Sept. 12, 2020. Born January 28, 1955 in Newport News, VA, Cyndy was the oldest daughter of Wilma Jean Avery Hoovler of The Plains and the late Charles Thomas “Chuck” Hoovler.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, William Harding Hair, Jr.; two sisters, Karen H (Michael) Crane of Middleburg and Shelly H. (George) Payne of Keswick; two daughters, Avery Shepherd (Collins) Hughes of Amissville and Lauren Alicia Hair (fiancé Alex Chakolos) of Culpeper; and three grandchildren, William Collins Hughes, Jr., Bryan Shepherd Hughes and Charles Scott Hughess of Amissville.
Cyndy attended Highland School and Notre Dame Academy. After high school, she matriculated at Georgetown University. She was introduced to riding in the mid-1960’s and excelled at many equestrian sports including showing and fox hunting. As a young girl she rode with Hall of Fame members J. Arthur Reynolds and Delmar Twyman competing with the Middleburg Orange County Pony Club on the national level.
Her work included as an executive legal assistant, special events coordinator at Airlie Foundation and served on several boards for Fauquier County. Her work turned to her life-long passion- the equestrian world, and found her home as executive secretary for the Museum of Hounds & Hunting North America at Morven Park, Leesburg, VA.
She was a generous volunteer of her time for the Warrenton Pony Show, Warrenton Horse, Virginia Gold Cup Association and the Orange County Hunt Team Chase. One of her passions was judging horse shows and helping young riders develop their discipline.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 2 from 2-4 and 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A private family interment will be held and a public memorial service will be held at Great Meadow in The Plains on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 PM. (In observance of Covid-19 virus guidelines, all are asked to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and bring their own refreshments and seating.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Great Meadow Foundation, 5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains, VA 20198 with the notation Cyndy Hair Memorial.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.