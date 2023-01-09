Cynthia Gail Sisson, 82, passed away on Thursday January 5, 2023, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Culpeper, VA She was born Cynthia Gail Timberlake of Fauquier County VA. She was the daughter of the former Janie Louise Embrey and Hunter Christian Timberlake of Remington, VA.
She is survived by her partner of 32 years, Fred Venish, her son, Rod Sisson and his partner Amy Shea of Orange, VA. Three grandchildren, Christopher Sisson of San Marcos California, Candace Ward (Greg) of Oceanside California, Cooper Sisson of Orange, VA and two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Owen Ward of Oceanside California. She has three surviving siblings, her sister Eloise May Bailey, of Remington, VA, and her two brothers and their wives, George and Mary Fotenos of Madison, VA and John and Jean Fotenos of Brandy Station, VA.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Gertrude Dittrick, her brothers, Hunter Gordon Timberlake and Larry Eugene Timberlake.
Cindy, as she was known, was clerk for the Culpeper County Circuit Court for a number of years and also as a clerk for the Second National Bank of Culpeper.
She was a graduate of Remington High school and enjoyed many activities including bowling, in which she was exceedingly good, softball and being around family, especially Sundays at Mom’s house. She was also a very good Scrabble player and loved to rub it in after a win. She had a great love for her country and her family. She attended football games, wrestling matches, for her brothers and son, anything that had to do with family. She loved animals and could be found by a nearby lake feeding and taking care of the ducks and earning her the nickname of “Duck Lady” around town. Her fondness for animals was great but almost nothing was better than her beloved cats General Lee and Missy.
She will be missed by family and friends alike.
There will be a short graveside ceremony held at Mount Holly Cemetery near Summerduck, VA on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Please make donations to your local SPCA or animal shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries to the newspaper as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we are happy to accept obituaries from family members.
You may use the form linked below, or you may email Jeanne Cobert at jcobert@fauquier.com or call her at 540-270-4931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.