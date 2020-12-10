Cynthia Elizabeth Miloser, 72, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully in her home on Monday, December 7, 2020.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Terry Miloser and two daughters,Susan and Megan Miloser. She had seven grandchildren, Brianna Miloser, Jada and Kayla Leggett, Clayton, Samantha, Mason and Camdon LaChance, and a very special great-granddaughter, Avalon Miloser.
Cindy was born in Framingham, Massachusetts and adopted as an infant by Ward and Phyllis Fall of Arlington, VA. Cindy grew up in Arlington, attending Washington and Lee High School and then went on to earn her teaching degree at James Madison University (then Madison College.) She met her husband, Terry, in Arlington where she was a first grade teacher. Cindy enjoyed a long career beginning in 1971 until she retired from teaching in Culpeper County in 2007.
Cindy’s family moved to Warrenton in 1985. She was a long-time member of Warrenton United Methodist Church. She sang in the church choir for many years and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She, along with her husband, was also a youth group leader.
Anyone who knew Cindy would say that the most important thing in her life was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Due to the Covid outbreak, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A memorial service will be planned and announced after the pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name should be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, https://www.bcrf.org/.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.