Cynthia Anne Andes, 69, of Sumerduck died January 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born May 26,1952 in Rockingham County, VA to the late Charles and Nadine Josephine Curry. Preceded in death by her sister, Debora Curry.
In addition to her husband, Wayne Andes, she is survived by her children Cathy Hartman, Tammy Mennor (Mark), Billy Gray (Emily), and Kyle Gray; siblings Leonard Cullers, Mary Jo Belcher, Danny Curry, Anita Bennett-Hope, and Crystal Ward; in addition to seven grandchildren; Julie Bayless, Joshua Hartman, Amber Gray, Hunter Pomeroy, Logan Gray, Brianna Gray, and Garrett Creek. One great grandchild, Annabelle Stewart.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA , 20186 where the funeral will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2pm. Interment will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 10434 Old Carolina Rd., Midland, VA, 22728.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society, Midland Church of The Brethren, and any volunteer fire and rescue of your choice in her name.
With butterfly kisses and hummingbird wings.
