Cynthia Ann Usher, 66, of Warrenton passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.
She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 17, 1954 to Frank J. Iskra and Margaret C. Uphoff (nee Hunt).
Cindy graduated from Shaler High School (Shaler, PA) in 1972. She married Jeffrey J. Usher on November 24, 1984. During her marriage Cindy enthusiastically relocated to support her husband on many occasions – having resided in Elkhart, IN; Dearborn, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; and finally, Washington, DC. She was employed as an executive assistant for the last eight years by MetLife at the time of her passing. Prior to that, Cindy was employed by State Farm Insurance Companies for 26 years.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; her daughter, Amy Elizabeth Usher; her son, Anthony "Tony" J. Usher (Elizabeth); her siblings, Gary Iskra (Debbie), Kathleen Skrbin (Jeff), Eric Uphoff (Tina), Ruth Adams, and Melissa McKaveny; and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy passed away peacefully on Friday September 3, 2021 as a result of a sudden and unexpected illness. Cindy was a loving wife and mother who dedicated her heart and soul to the wellbeing and success of her children, Amy and Tony. There was no sacrifice too large when it came to raising her children giving them her absolute and unconditional love.
In her work life she was admired by all she interacted with and would willingly assist wherever needed.
Cindy subscribed to the belief that she should always leave things better than she found them – a process she was extremely successful with. She was unwavering in always putting the comfort and wellbeing of her family and all of God’s creatures before her own. She found particular joy in her Golden retrievers - George, Kramer, and Newman as well as her “grand doggies” Zazu and Jack. Our world is a better place because of Cindy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Cindy’s birthday, November 17th in the Warrenton, VA vicinity. Please visit demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com for updated service information and to leave online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.