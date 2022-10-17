Cynthia Ann Schrettenbrunner, age 84, passed from this world on Oct. 12, 2022.
She was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Lockport, NY until 1960. Cindy was a military wife who travelled the United States and the world until settling in Warrenton, VA in Oct. 1979. Her last years were spent in Sumerduck, VA and The Culpeper in Culpeper, VA.
She was known at The Culpeper as the “Bingo Lady”, as she won every time she played and she was an avid bridge player winning many tournaments in Fauquier County. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked in a postal shop in Warrenton and, as an Air Force wife, served on many committees including functioning as Sec. of Sodality, volunteering at the thrift shop, writing columns for the Air Force newsletter and magazine, and helping with Red Cross training. When she was younger, she was employed in the nursing field at Lockport Memorial Hospital. Many who met her described her as having a kind, listening heart always willing to help people through life’s challenges. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA.
She is survived by four children: Theresa Schrettenbrunner (Kevin Dear), Cumming, IA; Cheryl Schrettenbrunner, Culpeper, VA; Lori Sprouse (Joe Sprouse), Sumerduck, VA; and Mike Schrettenbrunner (McKinzie Schrettenbrunner), Geneva, IL. They have given her 6 grandchildren: Michael Pollock, Kaleb Pollock, Joey Sprouse, Justine Sprouse, Leni Schrettenbrunner and Libby Schrettenbrunner; and eight great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Kernats, Steven Sprouse, Cade Pollock, Myles Pollock, Harleigh Sprouse, Mason Sparks, Benjamin Pollock, and Madison Sprouse. She is survived by three sisters: Rosalie Moore and Laura Watier of Lockport, NY, and June Smith of Ithaca, NY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kurt Schrettenbrunner who passed on March 18, 2003; her great grandson, Jaxon Michael Sprouse; as well as her father and mother, Frank Edward Watier and Jeanette Eliza Kimberley of Lockport, NY. Two of her sisters have also passed: Bonnie Skutt and Susan Burke of Tampa, FL.
Cindy made a difference in many lives. Her family loves her deeply. She will be missed by all.
