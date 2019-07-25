Curtis Joshua Paul, 56, of Warrenton died at Fauquier Hospital.
He was born February 12 , 1963 in Washington, DC to Albert Paul and Judith Schatz Paul. He is survived by his wife Lisa Sloane Paul, a son Clayton John Paul, a daughter Lucy Lauren Paul, and a stepdaughter Shelena Ellen Shorts; additional survivors include three sisters Marjorie Paul-Perles, Barbara Paul Johnson, and Sharon Paul Kelley; three brother-in-laws, Harris Perles, George Johnson and Ted Kelley; one niece Guinevere Johnson and one nephew Brian Kelley, as well as 3 step grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday July 25 , 2019 at Moser Funeral Home from 6 to 8 pm , where a Funeral service will be held Friday July 26 at 9 am. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
