Curtis Eugene Green, 78, of Remington, died August 29, 2019 at Culpeper Health and Rehab Center.
He was born January 5, 1941 in Tazewell, VA to the late Virgil Green and Sylvia Smith Green. He was also a member of Fauquier Cowboy Church.
He is survived by four daughters Sherri Goldsmith (Jim), Trina Gilbert, Dawn Canard, Carla Kieckhefer ( Ed); sisters and in-laws Margaret (Ernie) Burdette, Connie Shew, Joyce Pruitt, Gail Peterson (Dave), Doris Crabtree, Kay Conley, and Shelton Wyatt; grandchildren Amanda Niblett-Boggs, Kristina Niblett, Nicholas Gilbert, Danielle Gilbert, Tommy Reynolds, Floyd Canard, Elizabeth Kieckhefer, Grayson Kieckhefer, and Freddie Kieckefer; as well as two great grandsons.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wives Mary E. Green and Janet Green; son-in-law Jerry Canard and sister-in-law Carol Wyatt.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Va. 20186. A Funeral Service will follow Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2pm at Moser. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, Va. 22724 with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to cover additional expenses.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at moserfuneralhome.com
