Craig David Huffman, 47, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 5 th surrounded by his wife, parents, and his sister.
Craig was born on March 14 th , 1973 to Donald and Valerie Huffman. He grew up in his families’ home in Bealeton where he rode hunter ponies and helped on the farm. Craig graduated from Fauquier High School. Craig was a talented musician who sang and played lead guitar in multiple cover bands, most notably Cover Up and The Jukebox Junkies. Craig is survived by his wife Melissa, his son Sean, his daughter Abigail. His parents Donald and Valerie Huffman. His sister Michelle Catts, her husband Barry Catts and
their children Tyler Crews and Ty Catts. Craig will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Park on May 13 th , 2020 in a private ceremony. The family will be hosting a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu
of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ni River Middle School Music Department at 11632 Catharpin Road, Spotsylvania, VA.Online condolences and fond memories of Craig may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
