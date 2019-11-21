Craig Ashley Wood, affectionately called “Woody” by his friends, 66, passed away October 13, 2019.
He was born December 3, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, New York, son of Alice Marie (Yankouski) Wood and the late James Ashley Wood.
Woody served in the United States Navy from December 21, 1972 until December 15, 1977. During his tenure he served on the USS Blue Ridge, the command ship in the final phase in the evacuation of American civilians and at risk Vietnamese from Saigon, as well as the USS Fort Snelling.
Surviving in addition of his mother, Alice, of Columbia, South Carolina are his campion, Wanda Cornwell; sistet, Wendy Dougall and husband, Thomas; niece, Molly Dougall ; nephew, William Dougall; as well as brother by choice, Michael Bullington and Don Ferrell.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother by choice, William Kervick.
Woody’s interment was conducted on November 12, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., November 24, 2019 at Wyndham Garden Inn officiated by Don Ferrell.
