Born November 21, 1932, Mrs. Cora Rogers worked for the Fauquier County Public School System for more than 30 years as a primary grade school teacher. She retired in the mid 90's. Mrs. Rogers passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2021. She is loved by a daughter, Paula Cotmand of Fairfax, Viriginia, a son-in-law Greg Cotman, a granddaughter Chelsea Cotman and Cora's son Rodney Rogers of Warrenton, Virginia, a daughter-in-law Jatoris Rogers, granddaughters Natasha and Nia, and one grandson Rodney Rogers II. Mom, Rest in Peace and Joy.
