On Monday, February 7th, my mom, Constance M. Gager, aka Connie, left her life on Earth to start her next chapter in Heaven.
Connie was born in Binghamton, NY and attended North High School. After graduating, she attended Cornell University. She married Robert L. Gager in 1963, and shortly after went to work for IBM in Owego. In 1973, she moved with her family to Catlett, VA and became the first woman manager at IBM in Manassas. Her favorite way to commute was to ride her Yamaha motorcycle, briefcase strapped to the back, to and from Manassas. As part of her employment with IBM, Connie also lived briefly in both California and Colorado.
Connie was involved in everything going on in Catlett and there wasn’t a stranger in town. She worked as an EMT for Cedar Run Rescue and was one of the first women EMT’s in Fauquier County. Shortly after moving to VA, Connie became a devoted member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church where she was known for her MAAAHHHRRVVEEELLLOOUUUSS work.
The World lost a beloved Grandmother, Mother, and Friend on February 7th. Connie is survived by her two sons, Kevin, and Roger, six grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in Death by her husband Robert in 2004, and her daughter Colleen in 2021.
On Saturday, April 23rd 2022 a service will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Catlett, VA starting at 11:00 followed by a fellowship and Celebration of Life in the parish hall. All are invited.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to St. Stephens Episcopal Church E.C.W. at 8695 Old Dumfries Rd, Catlett, VA 20119
-Roger Gager and Family
