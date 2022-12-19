Constance Ann Smith Jebb Rose Strait, 94, first illuminated this world on August 22, 1928 and gave her final performance on December 12, 2022, at the Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County in Stanardsville Virginia and departed to a standing ovation.
A memorial service will be held at the Outer Banks, NC on or around her birthday in 2023 where her ashes will be spread where she loved to spend her vacations.
She is predeceased by parents, Oscar Edwin Smith and Martha Emily Wodtli Smith, her siblings, Vernon C.M., Oscar Edwin Jr., Barbara June, Ronald D. and a son, Robert Perry (Bob) Jebb. She will be remembered by her three daughters, Holly Ruth Jebb, Victoria Ann Strait Fuqua and Elizabeth Huston (Beth) Strait Mantiply and her grandchildren, Lindsay Cassandra Lloyd, Spencer Perry Jebb, Wilson Clair and Liam Blakeney Fuqua.
Always in the spotlight, she is remembered best for entertaining those around her with her singing; as a child migrating between U.S. Army Bases and Hermann, Missouri while growing up; from small local theater around the Los Angeles area in the 1950s; then headlining the Stardust Las Vegas with the DeCastro Sisters and appearing on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in the 1960s; across to air live on New Year’s Eve on television in Monrovia, Liberia in the 1970s; returning to community theater in Northern Virginia and down under in Canberra in the 1980s; participating and eventually leading the Christmas chorale program at the National Reconnaissance Office until her retirement in the 2000s and sharing her voice with those finally at the Harbor at Renaissance of Greene County until her death.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donating in her memory to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia at Alzheimer's Association Tribute page for Constance Smith Strait (https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=785333&fr_id=1060&pg=fund). Online tributes can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
