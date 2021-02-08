Connor Berkeley Baker
December 15th, 2000 - January 26th, 2021
"If I were a lighthouse, and you were a ship at sea, I’d shine my light through the night, till you returned to me." -Charles Ghigna
Connor Berkeley Baker, 20, of The Plains, Virginia passed away on January 26 in Richmond, Virginia in the loving embrace of his parents.
From a young age Connor was known for his love of lighthouses, especially the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Dare County, North Carolina, where he enjoyed many summer vacations. As he grew, his love of adventure took him farther, to Italy, England, Scotland, Uganda, and more.
Connor attended Grace Church in The Plains, Virginia where he was baptized and raised. He was an alumnus of Little Graces Preschool, Wakefield Country Day School, and a graduate of Kettle Run High School. Connor was deeply connected to his friends, new and old. He was an animal lover with many pets over the years. He was a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University pursuing a degree in criminal justice and he loved exploring Richmond, Virginia.
Connor is survived by his devoted parents, Jon and Kathy Baker; his brother Campbell; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Margaret Trefzger of The Plains, Virginia; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Joan Baker of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and godparents.
Let us put our hope in the knowledge that Connor is now in the care of his loving and compassionate heavenly father. May the God of peace draw us close as we mourn the loss of this extraordinary, courageous, and deeply loved young man.
A graveside service is planned for February 13, 2021 at 2pm at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Va.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains Va. or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-connor-baker. A special memoral page has also been created where you may leave condolences, share a story or upload a photo https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/ConnorBaker/.
