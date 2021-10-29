Command Sergeant Major John J. Britton, Sr., 89 of Goldvein, VA., passed away on October 14, 2021, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Born on November 15, 1931, in Manora, Pennsylvania., to the late Marshall T. Britton and Eulalia L. Britton. Married to the late Marie K. Britton. In addition to his parents and wife, John Sr., was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Marshall Britton. He is survived by his son, John J. Britton, Jr. (Cheryl R.) of Marshall, VA., and daughter, Mary C. Britton Knapp of Chatham, VA. John is survived by eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Eric, Shawn, Jeremy, David, Paul, Robert, and Stephanie. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Stephan, Gerard, Vanessa, Aden, Grace, Joshua, Nova, Gretchan, and Jackson. Two great-grandchildren are also due in late October to Stephanie and Luke. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Command Sergeant Major Britton served proudly in the US Army. He retired CSM, served in the Korean War, served in the 3rdInfantry Honor Guard, worked as military police, and finished his service in the National Guard. He was a Civil Engineer, Assistant Chief of Construction Management at Andrews Air Force Base (retiring in 1986). From 1986-1991, he was the Executive Director of CCC Alumni in St. Louis, Missouri. What John enjoyed most was working as a farmhand in Orlean, Virginia, operating tractors, and handling cattle.
Hobbies: NRA Master Instructor, JW Robinson Rifle Team Instructor/Coach, Optimist Club of Arlington Rifle Team Instructor, Isaac Walton League of America-Centreville, VA Past President, Scout Master BSA Pack 1887 Fairfax, VA., Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Warrenton, VA.
The family will receive friends for visitation on November 3rd from 5-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton on Thursday, November 4, starting at 11 AM. A graveside service with full honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family has set up a Memorial Fund (ID# 22633351) with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
