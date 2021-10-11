Colton Lee Powers, age 2 of Warrenton VA passed away at Inova Fairfax, Falls Church, VA on October 5, 2021.
He will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing him. Colton loved watching football, Mickey Mouse, and movies with his mom and dad. He was a happy and strong boy that had to fight his entire life. He loved people and would flirt every chance he got.
He is survived by his parents, Justin Keith Powers and Rebekah Lee Regeness Powers of Warrenton, VA; his grandparents, Diane and William Regeness of Warrenton, VA and Harvey and Nancy Powers of Culpeper, VA; his loving aunts and uncles and cousins.
A visitation is on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at Moser Funeral Home Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
