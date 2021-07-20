COL Robert (Bob) Lynn McGuire, 80, of Warrenton, Virginia died Thursday, July 8th, 2021 at his home after a brave fight with cancer.
Surviving is his wife Mary Ellen McGuire of Warrenton, VA. His three daughters: Crystal (Tom) Wiley of Phelan, CA; Carrie (Rick) Allegretti of Westmont, IL; Heather (John) Minelli o Winfield, IL. Sons Lincoln Starbuck of Leesburg, GA and Derek McGuire of Warrenton, VA. Also surviving are grandchildren Rebecca and Samantha Wiley; James (Cassandra) Mendenhall, Gianna, Joseph, John, Paul and Liam Allegretti; and Katie Minelli; Johnathon, Anna and Katie Starbuck; sister Kathleen (Jim) Koch of Hudson, IA nephews Curt and Scott Koch, niece Deb (Brian) Weber; nephews Jason Rish, Delaware, OH and Matt (Keri) Rish, Holly Springs, NC.
Robert was born September 2, 1940 in Scio, Ohio. Son of Robert H. and Frances Ball McGuire. Bob graduated from Dennison, OH High School in 1958 and from Iowa State in 1965 and received his master’s degree in education from Kent State University in 1984.
He married Mary Ellen (Rish) Starbuck on September 22, 1985. Bob and Mary relocated to Warrenton, VA after Bob received orders as Lieutenant Colonel for active duty in the Ohio Army National Guard and subsequently reassigned to the Pentagon as Chief of the Army National Guard Environmental Program. During his assignment at the Pentagon he was promoted to Colonel. He retired from the Army National Guard in 1996. After his military career Bob worked in information technology at Horne Engineering Services, Fairfax, VA and then taught AutoCAD at both Hylton High School, Woodbridge, VA and at Brentsville High School, Nokesville, VA.
Bob was blessed with many talents. He was a gifted singer and guitarist, an amazing teacher and competitive bowler, wood worker and avid gardener. He loved serving his country in the Army. He loved to spend his time outdoors and would gladly identify any flora or fauna on our walks. He was in awe of God’s handiwork and enjoyed connecting with God in nature.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday July 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket, VA 20169. Interment services at Arlington National Cemetery to be held at a later date.
