Cody Allyn Fincham, 33, of Gainesville, Virginia, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 12, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Cody was born December 18, 1985 in Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax, VA. He graduated from Centreville High School in 2004. Cody resided in Tampa, Florida for the past 7 years (2012-2019), where he worked as an aspiring chef at The Rooster & The Till and The Little Lamb.
Cody is survived by his parents, Laura Warren Colley (Danny), and Gary Reid Fincham, Stepmother, Donnie Fincham (Jim), Siblings; Cory, Kaleigh and Kristin Fincham, and Hunter Colley. Uncle Bill Warren and Aunts, Susan, Elizabeth and Kathleen Warren; Tina Fincham. Nephew; Finn Williams, Cousins, Brittany and Tyler Warren, Mellissa and Tasha Fincham, Olivia Ward, Michelle Walsh and Wayne Lloyd, Rachel Price and Ellis and Holden Baran. Great-grandmother; Mae Callaham and Grandmother; Faye Warren, any many other loving cousins and great aunts from both extended families. His friends in both Virginia and Florida were very important to him and close to his heart – too many to mention.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is being held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket, VA 20169. A Luncheon/ Reception will follow the service, which will also be held at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cody Fincham Scholarship Fund, 25858 Commons Square, South Riding, VA 20152.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
