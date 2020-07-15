Clyde Kevin Miles, Jr., 26, of Marshall, VA., died on Friday July 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 5, 1993 at Fauquier County Hospital.
Clyde was known to most as “Cj” or “Bubba”. Cj attended Fauquier County Public Schools where he enjoyed playing his passion football. He was known for his infectious smile and unmatched humor. If you were ever having a bad day, he was sure to turn it around with a joke or story that you could not help but laugh at. Cj spent majority of his free time with his family & kids who he loved and adored more than anything. Cj had eyes that told a story and a heart pure as gold.
He is survived by his parents Cynthia Miles (Arlington, VA) and Clyde K. Miles, Sr. (Marshall, VA) ; three children Brayden Connahan, Avianna Miles, and Darrius Miles (Marshall, VA); two sisters, Brooke Miles (Washington DC), Tina Miles (Arlington, VA); two brothers Desmond Miles (Marshall, VA) and Donte Smith (Warrenton, VA); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 pm, Friday July 17 in Marshall, VA on Mount Nebo Church Rd at the Mount Nebo Cemetery
with Rev. Francis Belle officiating.
Viewing will be 11:00 am to 12 pm on Friday July 17, 2020 at the cemetery.
Special thank you to Cartwright Funeral home
232 East Fairfax Lane
Winchester VA 22601
