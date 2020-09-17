Clyde Gerald “Jerry” Williams passed from this world peacefully on September 14, 2020 at his home in Culpeper, VA. He was born February 24, 1943 in Independence, Louisiana and was 77 years old. Jerry married Faye (Jenkins) on June 21, 1963 and together they raised four children, Jerri Faye, Lee, Terri, & Len. He spent many years in Louisiana where he worked as a barber, carpenter, and dairy farmer. He moved his family to Virginia in 1987 where he lived until his death.
During his brief battle with cancer, many dear friends traveled thousands of miles to see him, which brought him and his family great comfort.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Faye Williams (Jenkins), Culpeper, VA; 2 daughters, Jerri Faye Pevey (Dennis) and Terri McClure (Steven); 2 sons, Lee Williams (Jill) and Len Williams (Jamie); grandchildren D.J. Pevey, Emily Pevey Haase (Tony), Wyatt Carroll, Garrett Carroll, Sydney Williams, Lydia Pevey, Margaret Williams, Ruby Williams, Clayton Williams, Audrey Williams, and Ila Williams; great grandchildren Ryleigh, A.J. & Elijah Haase. Jerry also leaves behind a special cousin, Melanie Patterson (Bankston) who remained by his side and provided support to his family throughout his brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Elmus Williams and Clara Eva Brashears (Bankston), his brother, James Robert Williams, and an infant son.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.