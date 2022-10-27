Claude L. Price, Jr., age 83, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was born in Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, VA on December 1, 1938 to Claude L. Price, Sr. and Mattie Pearl Shanholtz Price.
He is survived by Betty P. Brown, his fiancée and best friend since first grade, sons, Dale A. (Dawn) Price, Dennis L. (Nadine) Price, Kevin R. (Bunny) Price, and daughter, Kimberly A. (Bob) Midgette; seven grandchildren, David A. (Brenda) Price, Devon M. (Tucker) Barnes, Dennis L. (Nancy) Price, Jr., Catherine Z. Price, Jennifer L. (Kevin) Brower, Julie A. (Brian, fiancé) Price and Monica A. Tash Kraus; nine great grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Owen, Harper, Leo, Waylon, Bennett, Cooper and Everly; nephew, Gregory G. Price, niece, Deborah L. Price, as well as a number of cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gene G. Price and great grandchild, Kenneth Frances Price.
He was a lifelong member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, where in recent years he served on the Cemetery committee. He enjoyed hunting and fishing of all types. When he had a boat, he especially enjoyed taking family and friends on the Chesapeake Bay to fish. He was a member of the Lions club.
Claude was a native of the Morrisville and Remington areas. His high school senior class, in 1957, was the first to graduate from the recently renamed Cedar Lee, formerly Bealeton High School. He played both baseball and football in high school until time constraints of work on the farm limited his time. He was an active 4-H and Future Farmers of America member, as well as completing courses of instruction given by the Virginia Forest Service.
He joined the National Guard while a senior in high school. After graduating, and marrying Zoraida Anns, he received six months of Army basic training at Fort Knox, KY, then served with the Warrenton Unit of the Virginia National Guard, US Army Reserve until March 1965. When he came home from basic training, he worked for a couple of years at Blackwell Engineering in DC, as well as in Norther VA.
With a growing family and long hours spent commuting, he went to work for Ritchie Millwork and Lumber in Remington, VA. While there he learned the trade of a quality customer carpenter. He worked there about ten years, building houses as well as doing mill work. In his off hours, he would pick up extra jobs to help care for his enlarging family. When he left to go out on his own, as a home contractor, his excellent reputation as a quality and respected craftsman preceded him. He became a well-known builder in Fauquier and surrounding counties, building many private custom homes. Claude, his brother, Gene, and friend, Richard Barb, opened their own successful business “Custom Homes “ in the early 1980’s in which they sold building materials, custom cabinets and countertops.
After retiring from carpentry, he followed his dream as a full-time farmer (his true love). In addition to farming his family farm, he leased hundreds of acres, sometimes as far away as western Stafford County, and as far north as Botha and Opal. He was an excellent farmer, and was helped immensely by his son.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Morrisville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Beth Glass officiating. A time of fellowship will follow. A mask is recommended, but not required. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 4432 Morrisville Road, Bealeton, VA 22712.
