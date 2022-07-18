Clarissa Lyon Leggett
1928 - 2022
Clarissa Lyon Leggett of McLean and Washington, Virginia passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022 at the home of her son Eugene Sheldon Leggett III and her daughter in law, The Honorable Kathleen M. Uston. She was 93 years old. Her loving children and grandchildren had been by her side during the week.
Clarissa was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 12, 1928 to Elizabeth Weld and Edwin Clark Bennett. She grew up in Middleboro, Massachusetts on Moreland Acres in Plymouth County and in Maine where she spent many summers sailing. From her grandfather, Clifford Read Weld and her grandmother, Clarissa Lyon Weld, she developed a keen interest in gardening and American antique furniture. Her grandmother’s brother, Irving Lyon, had written the first book on the Colonial Furniture of New England which she treasured throughout her life.
After graduating from the Lincoln School for girls in Providence, Rhode Island, Clarissa attended Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In June of 1949 she graduated with a degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. She met Eugene Sheldon Leggett, a graduate of Harvard Law School, and they married in 1952. Together they were a dynamic team as they enthusiastically moved through the many chapters of their 59 year marriage. Their early marriage was spent in London while her husband pursued his diplomatic career at the CIA and MI6 where Clarissa organized the growing family and entertained many foreign guests.
In the late 1950s the Leggett family moved back to the United States where they continued to raise their four children and spent many summers sailing. Clarissa, known as Chris to her friends, became a member of the Sulgrave Club in Washington, DC and pursued her interest in volunteering and gardening. She believed in giving back to the community and was a devoted volunteer to the Democratic National Committee. Clarissa’s skills in the kitchen became legendary, where she created everything from homemade bread and delicate sauces to standing rib roasts.
After their children were grown, Eugene and Clarissa moved their permanent residence to their weekend home in Washington, Virginia. Clarissa became a magistrate for Rappahannock County located in the town of Washington and later, her husband, Gene, became Mayor of the town. They were energetic inclusive entertainers devoting much of their time to caring for the town and its residents. Clarissa was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church and joined the Board of Directors of the Child Care and Learning Center. She also worked on the Board of RappCats animal shelter and the Board of Hospice of the Rapidan for which she received an award of recognition from the Circle of Friends of the Hospice.
Clarissa and her husband, Gene, led a joyful life traveling and enjoying the love of family and friends. Clarissa was predeceased by her grandson, Henry Senzo Leggett in 2005, her beloved husband, Eugene Sheldon Leggett in 2012 and her sister, Elizabeth Weld Ewing, in 2014. She is survived by her brother, Edwin Clark Bennett of Hingham, Massachusetts, and four children, Clarissa Bonde of Warrenton, Virginia and Stockholm, Sweden, Katharine Leggett Miller of Locust Grove, Virginia, Eugene Sheldon Leggett, III and her daughter in law, The Honorable Kathleen M. Uston of Mason Neck, Virginia and Blake Carlson Leggett of Nokesville, Virginia. They were blessed with nine loving grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be held in August of 2022 at the Chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown. Please contact the family for details.
