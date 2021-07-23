You have permission to edit this article.
Clarence William Tompkins



Clarence William Tompkins left to be with the Lord on May 15, 2021 at Novant Health in Haymarket at the age of 87. Clarence was born in Crozet, Va. to the late Kathleen and Charles Tompkins.

The family moved to the Nokesville area during his youth. After graduating from Brentsville District High School, Clarence enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1955 to 1963. Upon his discharge he relocated to Richmond, Va. and earned a business degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University. He began his career in the field of sales and worked until his retirement in 1999. In September of that year he married Joyce Anne Nicholson and relocated to Fauquier County.

Clarence was well known to the locals from his time spent helping at Joyce’s business “The Caprice Cafe” which was located in Old Town Warrenton. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Catlett and also helped with the Catlett History Day events. Clarence enjoyed genealogy, classic cars, watching golf, and collecting (anything and everything!). He loved being outdoors either working in the yard or just taking a moment to watch the planes flying overhead.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, sons William “Gibby” Tompkins of Lynchburg, Va. and Gregory Tompkins of Memphis, Tn. Stepdaughters Jennifer Nicholson of Culpeper, Va., Suzan VanBuskirk (Dave) of Catlett, Va., and Rachel Williams (Michael) of Nokesville, Va., several grandchildren, great grandchildren and his beloved cat Dixie.

Burial will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

