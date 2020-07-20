Clarence B. "Ben" Sharar, 92, entered into his eternal rest on June 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 20, 1927 in York, PA to the late Harry G. and Metta M. Sharar.
In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Sharar and his grandson,Michael Guimond, Jr.
Ben served in the Army and the Army Reserves; serving in WWII and the Korean War. He retired from IBM after 25 years as a mechanical engineer. Ben was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He was a true gentleman, who loved making people happy especially his great grand daughter, Alayna. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing games and especially loved playing golf.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Celia Sharar; two daughters, Carolyn (Tony) Karaskiewicz of Texas and Linda (Michael) Guimond of South Carolina; two grandchildren, Amanda Guimond and Scott Lesniak; one great grand daughter, Alayna Guimond and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 410 Hawthorne Lane, Suite 110,x298, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445
