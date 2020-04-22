Clarence "Andy" Henry Andrews of Warrenton, VA died peacefully on April 17, 2020. He was 94 years old.
Andy (as he was known to all) was born on February 1, 1926 in Strasburg, VA to Pearl and Lovell Andrews. Andy was one of 5 children. He was the preceded in death by all. Andy was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Katherine Jean Andrews.
Andy and Jean had four loving and devoted sons: Steve (Maryann), Bruce, Jim (Laurie) and John (Victoria). There are 8 grandchildren: Tina (Phillip), Tommy (Nicole), Andy (Stephanie), Luke (Crystal), Riley, Nathan (Laura Jean), Nicole (Casey) and Austin (Angie). There are 17 great grandchildren: Jasmine, Owen, TJ, Braedon, Wes, Nolan, Zoe, Camden, Nick, Matthew, Christian, Autumn, Logan, Ryan and Brogan.
Andy was a career military man with a distinguished service, 1944 – 1967, in a variety of places around the world including active duty in both WWII and Vietnam. Andy was stationed in multiple locations both in the United States and abroad. He was a true American Patriot and Veteran. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star during WWII. He is part of the Greatest Generation.
Andy had a long career after his military life: Capitol Police, Fauquier Airport and his own Andrews Aircraft Maintenance (1970 – 2000). He worked on planes from all around including the Flying Circus. He was a licensed A&P and IA and a private pilot with multiple ratings. Andy was a member of many organizations: Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge, VFW, American Legion and The Quiet Birdmen. Some of Andy’s favorite activities included golf and flying. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Redskins and Nationals.
From driving a coal truck, to serving his country, to standing strong for what he believed in, he was a survivor and his family will miss his spirit of adventure and his loving care for each one of them. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date and time.
The family asks for donations to American Legion Post 72 in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
