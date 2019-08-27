Clara Virginia Christian, 85, of Marshall, Virginia, passed August 23, 2019, at her residence in Marshall, Virginia. She was born on December 2, 1933.
Clara was a retired school bus driver for Fauquier County Public Schools with over 42 years of service. She also worked for many years in the cafeteria at Marshall Middle and Coleman Elementary School in Marshall.
She was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Marshall, Virginia for many years where she was a Deaconess, member of the Sr. Choir, Hospitality Ministry and Flower Ministry.
Clara is survived by her husband, Olbin Lee Christian, Sr. of Marshall, VA; three sons: Olbin Lee Christian, Jr. of Manassas, VA, Dwayne (Maritza) Christian of Marshall, Christopher (Judy) Christian of Marshall, VA; six daughters: Lorraine (Edwin) Walker of Marshall, VA, Angila (John) Peyton of Midland, VA, Mary Gail (Duvall) Bolden of Warrenton, VA, Darlene (Billy) Grant of Marshall, VA, Melanie (Jonathan) Stetson of Marshall, VA, Dianne (Darryl) Joynes of Warrenton, VA; three brothers: Reginald (Jeanette) Sanford of Marshall, VA, Calvin (Cheryl) Sanford of Smithtown, NY, Roscoe (Sylvia) Sanford of The Plains, VA; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 11am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 4679 Free State Road, Marshall, (Morgantown) Virginia, 20115. Pastor Rodney L. Smith, Sr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Sanford Family Cemetery, Marshall, Virginia.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
