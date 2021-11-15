Clara May Reese, 96 of Remington, VA passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 at Fauquier Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1925 in Culpeper County, VA a daughter of the late George Dewey Cook and Martha Octavia Delf Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Raymond Cook and her sister and her husband, Margaret Cook and Elmer Anderson; and her son-in-law, James L. “Jim” Geer.
During World War II from 1942-1945, Clara did her part in the war-efforts by building torpedoes at the US Naval Torpedo Factor in Alexandria, VA. Years later was honored by the National Rosie-the-Riveter organization for her service. She was known in the Remington community as someone who was always helping others such as driving folks for doctor visits, grocery shopping and other necessary trips. She also taught people how to drive and she enjoyed welcoming new residents to her community and introducing them to the locals.
Survivors include: her daughter, Carolyn Reese Geer (Phillip Johns ) of Monticello GA and her family- children: Robyn Marshall of Woodbridge and Angela Paige (Bryan) of Fredericksburg VA; Grandchildren (Robyn): Bruce James, Bethany, Kristen, and Katelyn; Great Grandchildren (Angela): Timothy Scott Beeler II, Dylan James Edwards, Michael Bryant Mitchell and Miranda Nicole Mitchell; Great Grandchild (Dylan’s son): Kayden Michael Edwards (Dylan); as well as Logan Paige and Abby Paige who are Bryan's children;
Her son: Tom William Reese Jr (Elsie Mae) of Midland VA; and his family- children: Jennifer Mae Mast (Richard) of Midland VA, and Tom William Reese III (Megan) of Collinsville OK; Grandchildren: Keely Mae Mast, Addison Grace Mast, Kinsley Harper Mast, Abby Mae Reese, Judah Abishai Thomas Reese, Ava Jane Reese.
She is also survived by nephew Wayne Anderson of Front Royal, niece Gail (Anderson) Brown (Charlie) and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 15 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Bob Yoder will conduct the service. Interment will follow at the Remington Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving will be Richard L Mast, Tom W. Reese, III, Bruce James Marshall, Timothy Scott Beeler, II, Aaron Michael Anderson, and Charles E. Embrey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Remington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
