Clara Jeanette Owens of Delaplane, VA died November 9, 2019. Born in Michigan on November 27, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte Landrum.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William Franklin Owens, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ahmad; sons William Owens, III; Charles Owens and seven grandchildren, one great grandchild.
Funeral services will be on Friday, November 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Leeds Cemetery, Hume, VA.
Please visit www.roystonfh.com to express online condolences to the family. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home.
