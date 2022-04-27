CLARA JANE CANARD POLAND
On April 22, 2022, Clara Jane Canard Poland passed away at her Bealeton home. She was 75.
Born in The Plains, VA on October 6, 1946, she was the youngest of four daughters of the late Henderson Woodson Milton Canard and Erma Earl Payne Canard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Walters and Shirley Allison.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank Poland; her daughter, April Poland; and her sister, Roberta Hensel and her husband, Raymond Hensel of Virginia Beach.
After Clara graduated Fauquier High School, she worked a good many years as a teller for the State Bank of Remington. She then devoted the remainder of her career to working alongside her husband in the family business
Clara loved working outside, mowing, planting, vegetable gardening and finally, canning - for countless hours at the end of each summer - her beloved Roma beans. One of her greatest joys was her time at Driftwood Beach on the Potomac, where, for several years, Frank and Clara worked hard together, building a cozy cottage. There, they enjoyed many weekends over the next few decades, cracking crabs for hours in the summer heat (an 8-track of Elvis in the background), and reveling on the river with family (by whom she became affectionatly known as Clara Baby) and close friends. And if you happened to be playing a game of Gin Rummy with her, beware. She was the slyest fox at the table, even in her last weeks.
Clara was known to all as kind and hopeful, the listener in most conversations, always considering how she could care for everyone - and it was genuine. She had the sweetest of smiles. Clara will be deeply missed by her husband and daughter, and all those who loved her
Funeral arrangements were incomplete at presstime. Please contact Moser Funeral Home for information at (540)347-3431 www.moserfuneralhome.com.
