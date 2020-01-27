Claire Matthews James, 84 of Charlottesville passed away on January 21, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville. The family will receive friends on Mon., January 27th from 12-1:00 pm at Remington United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will take place in Remington Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
