Cindy Wilsey, age 65, of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Cindy was born August 1, 1957.
Cindy loved the outdoors and the beauty of nature, and when springtime rolled around each year, she loved spending time outside gardening and enjoying the warmer weather. She also enjoyed birdwatching and loved identifying all sorts of different birds as they visited her feeders.
Cindy especially loved spending time with her family and friends, and enjoyed playing board games, watching movies, going antiquing, and doting on her four grandkids. She recently retired from a teaching position at Head Start where she employed her kindness and patience to help teach young children.
She is survived by her daughters, Heidi DeGroat and Holly Wilsey; sisters, Rebecca Kelly, Michele Taylor, and Jill D'Angelo; mother, Janet Taylor; and four grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Wilsey; and father, Richard Taylor.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com for the Wilsey family.
