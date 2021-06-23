Chester William “Bill” Fannon, Jr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Friday, June 18th, 2021. Bill was born in Alexandria, VA on March 13, 1931, son of the late Chester W. Fannon, Sr. and Hazel Massimo Fannon. He spent his childhood in Alexandria and graduated from Georgetown Prep High School in 1949. He served in the United States Navy and then earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of Virginia in 1957, where he was also a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
He married his beautiful wife Mary Frances Tucker on August 27,1960. They raised three children, Chet, Beth and Heather, in Rappahannock County on Laurel Hill Farm, the family home.
A successful businessman, Bill was the President and founder of Fannon Petroleum Services, Inc. and grew the business into a prosperous enterprise that continues to enjoy success in Gainesville, VA.
An ardent outdoorsman and conservationist, Bill was an avid waterfowl hunter and fly fisherman. These interests led to him spending a great deal of time and energy managing his farm for the benefit of wildlife. He was an excellent horseman, foxhunting the hills and farms of Rappahannock County, VA, and was a “rated” Polo player, playing in the US, England and Argentina.
Bill was full of energy, an adventurous spirit, and lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries from Europe to Argentina to New Zealand. Whether it was a family birthday dinner, Christmas brunch, a dinner party or an Oyster Roast, he was an excellent cook and loved sharing fine food. In partnership with his wife of 60 years, Mary Frances, he was the consummate host, entertaining both graciously and elegantly. He was generous to his family, community and to causes in which he believed. He was a member of the Fauquier Club and Camp 6X Hunting & Fishing club in Montana.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister Rosilyn “Rosie” Rothrock and his son Chester W. “Chet” Fannon, III. He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Tucker Fannon, his daughters Elizabeth “Beth” Swindler (Jimmy), Heather Young (Daron), his brother David Fannon, brother-in-law Billy Tucker (Jeanie), daughter-in-law Kate Armfield Fannon, grandchildren Trey & Addie Swindler, Kingsley & Chester Fannon and Ellie & Claire Young and nephews David Fannon, Jr., John Fannon, James & Michael Rothrock.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Laurel Hill Farm, 461 Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, Virginia 22716. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bill’s memory to the Castleton Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 593 Castleton View Road, Castleton, VA 22716 or Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway, Amissville, VA 20106. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Fannon family through clore-english.com. The Fannon family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
