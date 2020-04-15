Chess Lee Heater, Jr., 86 of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 26, 1934 at Hosterman, WV a son of the late Chess Lee Heater, Sr. and Dorothy Collins Heater.
Chess served in the US Army from 1953 until 1955. He retired in 1986 from the U. S. Government from the Department of Defense. He then worked for 17 years at Chemetrics in Calverton, VA. He enjoyed sports of all kinds including football for which he was an avid Redskins fan. For a number of years, he enjoyed coaching the 65 lb. football team for the Clinton Boys Club in Maryland. Chess enjoyed his time as Assistant Coach for the Girl’s Lacrosse Teams at both Liberty and Kettle Run High Schools and was also a highly active member at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, Bristersburg.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Lee Heater; two sons, Joe Heater and wife Yun, Doug Heater and wife Darlene; three daughters, Karen Woods, Melissa Hall and husband Nathan, and Kim Harney and husband Paul; his sister, Jane Gibson and husband Austin; six grandchildren, great grandchildren, caregiver Tish Mann, a number of nieces and nephews, and pets Jethro and Ziva.
Due to the pandemic, graveside services at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton will be private. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when conditions improve.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 484, Catlett, VA 20119; Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
