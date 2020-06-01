Cheryl (Sherry) Miller Baker passed away peacefully in her Mother's home on May 26, 2020 in Midland, VA at the age of 60.
Cheryl was born on December 2, 1959, in Winchester, VA, to John and Gail Miller. She grew up in Warrenton, VA. In her younger years, she was active with The Girl Scouts. Cheryl had a love for gardening, flowers, and yard sales, it is no surprise she spent her spare time working in her yard or cruising around town looking for yard sale deals. She also had a deep passion for painting and sketching. In her adult years, Cheryl worked at Virginia Wire, Jet gas station and in the hospitality trade. She was active and dedicated to her family and friends.
Cheryl is preceded in death by both her parents, and one sibling. She is survived by her only child Shayne Dinkle, and two siblings John Miller and Laura Williamson, and longtime fiancé Joe Maines. All who remember her as a kind, gentle, funny and a gypsy spirit of a woman. She is remembered by her four grandchildren Christopher, Bradley, Joshua and Brittany Dinkle, as well as her three Nieces and Nephews, Six Great Nieces and Nephews, and her Fiancé’s four children, all of whom she spoke of often and deeply loved.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care and dedication.
Her celebration of life is scheduled for a later date and time. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life at that time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations on behalf of Cheryl Baker to Laura Williamson at 6765 Schoolhouse Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712. Condolences can be sent to Cheryl's Facebook page.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.vacremationservice.com
Virginia Cremation Service of Culpeper is serving the family.
