Cheryl L. Kirby Sheetz, 62, wife of Johnny R. Sheetz, passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Cheryl was born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Jimmie P. and Miriam Standiford Kirby and was a homemaker.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Johnny R. Sheetz; daughter, Tiffany Milam; brother, Robert Kirby; sister, Kelly Sigler; five nieces, Michael Kirby, Amber Kelley, Samantha Kirby, Morgan Sigler, one nephew, Keegan Sigler; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl is preceded in death by her son Johnny Sheetz, II; daughters, Cassandra Sheetz, Danielle Ray Sheetz; and a brother, William “Mike” Kirby.
No formal service will be held at this time.
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family, 1490 Goddard Avenue, Seneca, South Carolina 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
