Cheryl “Bink” Mills Palmer, Age 72, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully at the Adler Center for Caring in Aldie, VA on Sunday, October 27th, 2019. She was born on February 6th, 1947 in Warrenton, VA, daughter of the late, Moffett & Lavinia Mills.
Cheryl is survived by her son, Stuart M. Palmer & his wife, Ramona Palmer of Fleming Island, FL; two grandsons, Ryan & Dylan Palmer also of Fleming Island, FL; and a sister, Peggy Hawkins of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Michael M. Palmer.
Service and Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier County SPCA.
