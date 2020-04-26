Cherie Lea Kate Hardy, 47, of Sperryville died April 13, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born August 18 , 1972 in Bogalusa, LA , the daughter of William and Ruby Ruth Tannehill. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Devon Sheehan ; two brothers Mark Hardy (Pia), Bryan Tannehill (Stacey); one sister Desiree' Tannehill Johnson (Al); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Saturday May 2, 2020 at 3pm with Covid 19 restrictions in place, with Rev. Frank Fishback officiating. Online condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com.
