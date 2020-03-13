Charlotte June Fauntz, 93, of Warrenton, died March 8,2020 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born June 9, 1926 in Hume, VA to the late Clement K. Brown and Amy Fewell Brown.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Fauntz, and grandson Jesse Johnson. She is predeceased by her husband Farrell F. Fauntz, and two daughters, Lori Gray and Sharon Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
