Charlotte Harris Kenefick of Berryville, VA (formerly of Culpeper, VA), passed away September 13, 2022. Born in Richmond, VA to Walter Irvin Harris and Catherine Day Harris.
Following a career in business administration, Charlotte spent her life as a homemaker and active member of her local community. She lovingly restored two historic homes; Afton Farm in Culpeper and a Victorian home in Warrenton; was a hospital volunteer; and was a passionate champion of children, fostering many and serving as a volunteer liaison with social services.
As an active member of the Culpeper Garden Club, she helped plan and plant the garden areas of Yowell Meadow Park in downtown Culpeper. Charlotte proved to be an accomplished gardener, winning many ribbons and often hosting club meetings. She was always happiest and most relaxed while spending time in her garden. Charlotte inherited a talent for drawing and painting from her father, though she rarely took the time out from her other pursuits to paint.
Surviving Charlotte is her husband, Robert Kenefick of Berryville, VA; daughters Katie Kenefick of Winchester, VA and Susan Smither of Tampa, FL; five grandchildren James, Patrick, Joseph, Julie and Alyssa; four great-grandchildren Simon, Lena, Robert and Ziggy and her sister Judith Dolan of Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her son, David.
A Celebration of Life Service for Charlotte will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy., Culpeper, VA with a wake to follow at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
Fond memories of Charlotte and condolences may be offered to the Kenefick family through clore-english.com. The Kenefick family has entrusted Clore-English with these arrangements.
