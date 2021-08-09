On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Charlotte Ann Heath, Loving mother, sister, and grandmother went to be with the Lord. She passed peacefully at the age of 79 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC
Ann was born on January 21, 1942 in Hillsville, Virginia. She is the only daughter of five children, having four brothers, Doyal, James, Dannie, and Melvin. She worked the major of her life in the telephone business. She had two children a daughter Johanna and a son William.
Ann had an amazing heart and kind soul. She loved to travel, shop, and talk to everyone. She didn’t know what a stranger was. She enjoyed flowers and had a compassion for all animals but was better known as The Cat Lady.
Ann was preceded in death by her father Vinson Roy, her mother Bertie Nester, two brothers Doyal and Melvin, and her son Billy. She is survived by two brothers James (Kathy) and Dannie (CC) Her daughter Johanna (Wayne). Four grandchildren, Kim, John-Vinson, Cassie ( AJ) and Bobby (Marie) as well as 8 great grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, August 9, 2021 from 3-5pm at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
