Charles William “Trip” Bopp, III, age 24, died Thursday April 22, 2021. He was born December 22, 1996 in Warrenton, VA, the loving son of E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr. of Remington, VA.
At an early age, Trip knew he wanted to be a farmer as he shared the passion with his grandfather, uncles and cousins near and far. Living on his family farm, he was up early taking care of his dairy cattle before school and would get on his John Deere tractor as soon as school was out. Trip embraced the values of farming and spent as much time outdoors as he could learning and appreciating the importance of caring for animals, the land and open spaces.
Trip was a member of the NOVA 4-H Club where he served as President his last year. He and his prized dairy cow, Mr. Sam, were local, regional and state champions and won Supreme Champion at the Virginia State Fair. Trip was a regular exhibitor at the Fauquier County Fair where he and his cows won Grand Champion multiple times.
He was an active member and area representative of the Virginia Junior Holstein Association and member
of the Fauquier High School FFA. Trip attended National Holstein Dairy Conferences in Minnesota, California, Wisconsin and Indiana where he was the Virginia representative in public speaking. competitions. He received a scholarship to attend the 2014 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisconsin.
While farming was his main focus, Trip played lacrosse and baseball for Highland School and he enjoyed snowboarding.
Trip attended PB Smith Elementary, Highland School and graduated from Fauquier High in 2016. He then attended Virginia Tech’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
Trip is survived by his parents E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr., his sister Tatiana Bopp, brother Jason Lee and many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
A private family Mass will be held at St. John the
Evangelist Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1PM, Friday April 30, 2021 at “Trip’s Field” on Poplar Tree Farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NPCF/Trip Bopp Ag and Land Fund, c/o Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, PO Box 182, Warenton, VA 20188 or www.NPCF.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.