Charles William Dishner, 67, died peacefully at home on the morning of Friday, January 24, 2020, concluding his two-year fight with the illness Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
He will be forever loved and remembered by those he leaves behind: His wife of 37 years who acted as his devoted caregiver throughout his illness, Nancy (Green); his son Brian; his daughter Riley and her husband Nathan Brown; his father Ryland Sr.; his brother Ryland Jr.; his sister Tammy; his brothers and sister-in-law Hugh Green, Clifford Green III, and Soraya Green; and his close, nearly life-long friend Terry Golightly and his wife Nancy.
Charlie was born in Abingdon, Virginia, but considered Fauquier home after moving to the county at ten years old. He was an active athlete as a young man, playing numerous sports, including wrestling and football as a member of his high school teams. He graduated from Fauquier High School in 1970 and continued on to Old Dominion University to study engineering. Charlie worked in construction from the age of 14, and ultimately decided to leave university to pursue a career in construction. He began his own local construction company, Custom Builders INC., in 1988 and had a full, rewarding career that enabled him to do something he loved while providing for his family. He retired in 2016 and dissolved his business after a successful 28 years. At the beginning of his retirement, he was able to spend his days in what he considered paradise, his home and farm in Rappahannock County, where he loved to fish, hunt, and train his bird dog Heidi.
Charlie’s loved ones will always remember him as a quietly sensitive, smart, hard-working outdoorsman who seemingly could build or fix anything. He passed on his talent for working with his hands to his son, Brian, and they spent years working together as Charlie taught Brian to build and instilled in his son the importance of hard work. He passed on his love for cooking to his daughter, Riley, as they spent many days in the kitchen together, with him coaching over her shoulder. Charlie was always involved with his children and spent much time teaching both his children to play sports, care for animals, love nature, and pursue their passions. Just as he was a devoted father, he was a devoted husband. He was the kind of partner who made hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries for his wife on Valentine’s day and would take her jewelry shopping when she was sad. His family always felt his love, and he was the sort of man who could make people smile and laugh to lighten bad circumstances. His positive spirit radiated even through his illness, as he was able to maintain his kindness and good mood during very tough times. Just days before he passed, he would hum songs and said, “It’s a great day to be in a good mood!” and among his last words he said, “I love you.” Charlie’s loved ones will dearly miss his talents, positivity, and love.
A visitation will be held at Moser’s Funeral Home in Warrenton on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M.. There will be a private funerary service, where his ashes will be scattered in his favorite place on his farm so that even in death, he will be at home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the ALS Society (alsa.org) or Capital Caring (capitalcaring.org/get-involved/donate), the hospice and palliative care service whose amazing team enabled Charlie to stay at home throughout his illness. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at:moserfuneralhome.com
