Charles William “Charlie” Miller passed peacefully in his home on August 31, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Charlie was born on July, 16 1935 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. At age 17 Charlie joined the Navy and from 1952-1956 he sailed the high seas where he spent 3 years and 7 months out of his 3 years and 10 months of service either at sea or in a foreign land, most notably he served in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. While in the Navy he also received the National Defense Service Medal. Charlie was a mason by trade and had a heart for service. After he retired he worked at Marywood Retirement Community in Manassas, VA. On October 17, 1998 he married his lovely wife Dorothy and they spent the next 21 years together serving the community. They were founding members of Feed My Sheep which began its service to the community in 2002; it is an organization which ministers to people with food insecurity in Southern Fauquier and Culpeper Counties. Charlie was an avid Washington Redskins fan who loved to brighten people’s day by singing to them; he also loved to watch his grass grow, and was never afraid to say. “I love you.” Charlie will be missed by the many family, friends and members of the community, even those he never met yet still served with a faithful heart. A celebration of life service will be held outdoors in the pavilion at the Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Rd. Midland, VA on September 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made Midland Church of the Brethren and can be sent to the address above, all donations will be used for Feed My Sheep.
