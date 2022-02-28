Charles V. ‘Charlie’ Brooke, age 77, of Warrenton, VA passed on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. He was born on May 19th, 1944, in Washington DC, son of the late, Newton & Louise Brooke.
Charlie Brooke, Warrenton, VA; BA Christopher Newport; honorably discharged veteran, 1966-1970, SrA, US Air Force; Air Force Good Conduct Medal; retired Postal Worker; Certified Peer Recovery Specialist. Last employer Spirit Works. Charlie’s passion was helping people in addiction recovery. He was a huge fan of music and was particularly fond of the Eagles and Rod Stewart. Charlie was also very proud of his time at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI).
Charlie is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lynn Brooke; two children, Becky Wiebel of Charlottesville, VA & Tim Brooke (Melissa) of Bedford, VA; four grandchildren, Reece, Noah (Ashley), Sydney (David) & Isaiah (Vanessa); and six great grandchildren, Reece, Ryleigh, Duke, Sophie, Keira & Greyson.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his son Christopher Brooke, and his brother, Newton M. Brooke III (Buddy).
A memorial service and interment to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Warrenton Meeting Place, P.O. Box 20188, Warrenton, VA 20186. Contributions may also be made from PayPal https://twmp.org/donations; email: donatetwmp@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.