Charles Theodore Marshall, 39, of Orlean, Virginia, passed April 27, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1980.
Charles is survived by his mother, Catheryn Marshall of Orlean, VA; a brother, James Marshall, Jr. of Orlean, VA; two sisters: Jamie Marshall of Orlean, VA, Jody Wright of Orlean, VA; his grandmother, Felice Brooks and many other relatives and friends.
Chuck as he was fondly known worked with S.W. Landscaping, LLC. He was very good with lawn care and skilled with a power saw. He also had a few certifications as an electrician apprentice. He worked on building the power plant in Front Royal a few years ago.
Chuck biggest love was lego blocks, but his greatest sacrifice of love was his daughter, Stella to a loving adoptive family to care and raise her. Chuck was loving and caring and was willing to help anyone.
Chuck will be truly missed by all.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
